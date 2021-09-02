January 6, 1948-August 31, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Suzanne Marie Merillat, 73, died Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at the Cedar Falls Healthcare Center.

She was born January 6, 1948, in Washington, DC, the daughter of Robert Lee and Olivia B. (Cleary) Merillat. She married Danny Kress March 16, 1968 in Silver Spring, MD. They later divorced. She then married Greg Clayton April 6, 1991 in Boone, IA. They later divorced. Suzanne received her LPN degree from Hawkeye Tech in 1978. She spent most of her career working at Schoitz Hospital in Waterloo, then Bethesda Naval Hospital in Maryland, and later Covenant Medical Center.

Survived by her daughters: Wendy (Troy) Winters and their son, Andrew, Cindy (Eric Myszka) Kress, and her children Joseph and Olivia Luca Kress, and Debbie (Darron) Olson, and their children, Elizabeth, Abilgail, and Alexandra Olson; great grandson, Rocky Lane Gray; former husband whom she remained close to Danny Kress; and two brothers, Stephan (Darla) Merillat of Solomons, MD and Christopher (Joan) Merillat of Murrells Inlet, SC. Preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Bob Merillat.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, September 3, 2021 at the Richardson Funeral Service, followed by a 7 p.m. Vigil Service. Graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday at Fairview Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolence may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com