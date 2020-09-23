Suzanne K. "Sue" Kreis

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1940-2020)

Cedar Falls—Suzanne Kay Kreis, 80, passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday morning, September 20, 2020 at New Aldaya Lifescapes Nursing Home in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

She was born July 15, 1940 to the late Gordon and Violet (Ambrose) Niemeyer. On June 7, 1959, she married the late Oscar Leon Kreis, of Tripoli, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Oscar, and her son Steven.

She is survived by brother Richard Niemeyer, sisters Jan (Jerry) Miller, Brenda (Todd) Rettig, sons Jeff (Vonda) Kreis, Scott Kreis, daughter Tracy Kreis (Brad Atchison), granddaughters Melissa Kreis, Holly Kreis, Lily Atchison, and Clara Atchison, and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

A graduate of Tripoli High School, she married Oscar, living in Evansdale, Iowa, and then DeWitt, Iowa. A job relocation moved the family to Lancaster, PA, and then to Dublin, OH. Following Oscar’s death, Sue lived for a time in Columbus, OH, DeWitt, IA, Palm Springs, CA, and finally returned to Evansdale and then to NewAldaya Lifescapes. Over the years, in addition to raising her family, Sue worked as a nurse’s aide, a cosmetologist, a home health care specialist, and an insurance rater.