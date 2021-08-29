WATERLOO-Suzan Gail (Downey) Brisbois, 73, formerly of Waterloo, Iowa died Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Alexian Brother’s Hospital in Elk Grove Village, Illinois of throat cancer. Suzan was born in Fayetteville, Arkansas on July 7, 1948. Suzan “AKA” Jackie graduated in 1966 from Waterloo East High School. She worked for the Northwestern Bell Telephone Company transferring to the Chicago area. While in Chicago she married John White. They were later divorced. She then married Harold Brisbois and moved to Schaumburg/Hoffman Estates, IL. Suzan was most recently employed by the Schaumburg School District in the student school lunch department. Suzan was a gourmet cook and loved cooking and giving food away. She retired from the school because of her ongoing battle with cancer.