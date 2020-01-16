Susie Bode

(1926-2020)
AUSTINVILLE -- Susie M. Bode, 93, of Austinville, died Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Maple Manor Village in Aplington.
She was born Dec. 12, 1926, on a farm southeast of Wellsburg, daughter of Harm H., and Margaret (Cullen) Rust. On Sept. 19, 1951, she married Harold Voss “Budd” Bode at the Wellsburg Reformed Church parsonage. She preceded him in death.
Susie received her education in the Wellsburg public school and graduated from high school in 1944 and from Evangelical Deaconess Hospital, Marshalltown, with a nursing degree in 1947. She worked for three years as an office nurse for Dr. Kienzle in Wellsburg and worked 16 years as a nurse in the Presbyterian Home in Ackley. She and her husband lived in Austinville all their married life.
She was a lifelong member of the Austinville Christian Reformed Church. She had served as a Sunday school teacher and on other church societies.
Survived by: two sons, Richard (Ann) of Omaha, Neb., and Alan of Minneapolis; Dean Born, special friend; two grandchildren, Julia and Alyssa of Omaha; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; her brother, John Rust; and her sister, Virginia Ubben.
Services: 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, at Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley, with a private family burial to follow. Visitation will be an hour before services.
Condolences may be left at www.surls.com.
