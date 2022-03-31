October 23, 1933-March 24, 2022

Susie Beatrice Fisher passed away peacefully at home on March 24, 2022. She was born October 23, 1933 to Alex Rhodes and Lelar (Vaughn) Rhodes in Tchula, MS.

Susie attended the top high school in Tchula while her siblings were seeking better opportunities in Iowa. Susie’s sister encouraged her to come and join the family.

Upon moving to Iowa Susie met the love of her life, Rubin Fisher. In September, 1956 the couple married in Preston, MN. Their union was blessed with two daughters.

Susie accepted Christ into her life while very young. She enjoyed being a missionary, teaching Sunday School and singing in the choir. A devoted member at Antioch Baptist Church for over seven decades, Susie let her light shine that she may glorify her father in heaven.

She enjoyed reading the Bible, spending time with family, fashion, traveling and enjoying the company of her friends and took pride in working for John Deere Manufacturing, retiring after 21 years.

Survived by: her daughters, Lydia Rhodes-Taylor of Kearney, NE and Annie Fisher of Waterloo, IA; grandchildren, Susan Rhodes of Kearney and Leah Fisher of Waterloo; great-grandchildren, Aushnee Rhodes-Pedroso (Duane) and Taevon Johnson, both of Kearney and Kailib Fisher and Makhi Fisher, both of Waterloo; great-great-grandchildren, Za’Nyiah Rhodes, Amari Johnson and Mia Johnson; and countless nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Rubin Fisher; sisters, Lydia Johnson and Laura Farmer; and brothers, AW Rhodes, Elick Rhodes Jr., Henry Rhodes, Jim Rhodes and JW Rhodes.

Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 1, at Antioch Baptist Church with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 4-6 p.m. and 1 hour before service time on Friday. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.