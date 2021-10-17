February 4, 1949-October 3, 2021
Susanne “Sue” Roberts, 72, of Western Home Deery Suites, formerly of Washburn, died Sunday, Oct. 3. She was born Feb 4, 1949, daughter of William and Eunice (Barnhart) Roberts. She graduated from Orange High School, and then attended dental assistant school in Minneapolis. Sue retired from the Federal Reserve Bank in Minneapolis, and then worked at the Western Home Community as a nurse’s aide, and at Ament Inc. Architecture and Surveying in Cedar Falls. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo. She is survived by her sisters, Marijo (Steve) Raecker of Waterloo, and Cheryl Baldwin (Don Schmidt) of Kansas; a sister-in-law, Diane Roberts of Colorado; a niece Dixie (Alex Kibler) Roberts and their son Jack of Colorado; nephews Dana (Sharon) Roberts and their children Jack and Lily of Cedar Falls, and Jake (Emily) Raecker of Arizona; and an uncle, Earl (Donna) Barnhart of La Porte City. Sue was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers Dennis and Doug.
Memorial Services 10:30 AM, Saturday, October 23, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel with inurnment in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation for one hour before services on Saturday. Memorials to Cedar Bend Humane Society. Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
