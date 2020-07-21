Susanna M. Henn

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hawkeye with Rev. Ron Roberts officiating. Burial will follow at the Hawkeye Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 22nd at Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall in Hawkeye and for one hour preceding services at the church on Thursday. Memorials may be made in Susanna’s name to Trinity Lutheran Church in Hawkeye or St. Croix Hospice. Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Hawkeye is assisting Susanna’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com .

Susanna Marie, daughter of William and Pauline (Sailer) Benning was born August 2, 1922, at the family’s home near Faulkner, Iowa. She was baptized September 10, 1922, by Rev. E.E. Seybold and confirmed April 5, 1936, at St. John’s Evangelical and Reformed Church in Ackley, also by Rev. E.E. Seybold. Susanna graduated from Ackley High School in 1939, and continued her education at Ellsworth Community College and Wartburg College. Susanna taught 3rd Grade for twelve years in the Garner and Hampton Schools. On August 12, 1955, she was united in marriage with Richard Henn at St. John’s Evangelical and Reformed Church in Ackley. They lived on the Henn family farm until their retirement in 1993. Susanna became a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hawkeye, where she was very active, including teaching Sunday School, Bible School Superintendent, sang in the Church Choir, and various other congregational committees. She was also active in the community of Hawkeye, was a member of Banks Study Club, Fayette County Farm Bureau, and Hawkeye Community Club. Susanna was honored as Grand Marshall of the Hawkeye Days Parade in 2014. She enjoyed gardening, the beauty of nature, music, and shopping.