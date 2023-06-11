June 8, 2023

Susan “Sue” Ann Tapper, age 74, wife of Vernon Tapper, of Parkersburg, Iowa, died Thursday June 8, 2023, at Unity Point Health – Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, of natural causes.

A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the Reformed Church of Stout, with burial in the Reformed Church of Stout Cemetery, both in Stout, Iowa.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the Redman Funeral & Cremation Services – Parkersburg Funeral Home in Parkersburg.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.