June 25, 1948-December 30, 2022

WATERLOO-Susan “Sue” A. Schuman, 74, of Waterloo, died on Friday, December 30, 2022, at UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital at Waterloo.

Sue was born on June 25, 1948, in Omaha, NE, to Edgar and Mary C. “Kay” Cahill Kersenbrock.

She graduated from Columbus High School in 1966, received her LPN license from Indiana Vocational College in 1972, attended Hawkeye Community College, and later obtained her bachelors degree in nursing (RN) from UNI in 1986.

She married Wayne Schuman on April 24, 1971, in Waterloo, and they later divorced.

Sue was an Emergency Room nurse at Schoitz Hospital for 10 years and later at Allen Memorial Hospital’s ER Department, retiring after 10 years in 2006.

She was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church and the Emergency Room Nurses Association. Sue along with her sisters, Sharon and Sara volunteered with My Waterloo Days for over 20 years.

She enjoyed reading and was a world traveler. Sue and Sara also sponsored a men’s softball team through the Waterloo Softball Association for over 20 years. They were inducted into the Waterloo Softball Hall of Fame in the summer of 2022 as team sponsors.

Sue is survived by many cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Sharon and Sara Kersenbrock; and brother, Stephen Kersenbrock.

Memorial Services: 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Locke on 4th, 1519 West 4th St., Waterloo with visitation for one hour before the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Waterloo Cemetery. Memorials to the Cedar Bend Humane Society. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com