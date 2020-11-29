Susan Runkle

Susan was a tireless volunteer. She served on the committee for one of the first affordable housing projects in the Cedar Valley; as a deacon and elder at First Presbyterian Church, Cedar Falls; and on the community concerts board at UNI. She was a strategist for the winning campaigns of Peg Anderson for Cedar Falls school board and for Jon Crews’ first mayoral campaign. She served on the Cedar Falls Public Library Board of Trustees for over 14 years. She participated in weeks-long missions to the Theological College of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica with Bob. After she retired, she volunteered as a reading mentor at North Cedar Elementary School.

She was a loving and supportive wife, mother, and grandmother, always encouraging experimentation, learning experiences, and fun. She was happy to try cooking a new dish or visiting a new restaurant, and she excelled at the game of hearts. Her garden was a quiet joy. Her home was always full of music, and she attended a great many concerts. Susan and Bob enjoyed traveling and camping with their young children and traveling more widely once they both retired.