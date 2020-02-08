Susan R. “Sue” Steinberg

(1947-2020)

DENVER -- Susan “Sue” Rae Steinberg, 72, of Denver, died Friday, Feb. 7, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo following an extended illness.

She was born March 16, 1947, in Waterloo, daughter of Raymond Fred and Maxine Edith (Jahnke) Steinberg.

Sue graduated from Denver High School in 1965. She moved to Minneapolis for a short time until returning to Denver, where she worked at Gleason Heating and Cooling and the local gas station, which she would go on to own. She also managed the Willow Run swimming pool for several years. In 1987, she opened the Rite Spot in Denver, and in 2012, after 25 years in business, Sue retired and sold the Rite Spot.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Survived by: her companion, Barb Goulet of Denver; two nephews, Scott Steinberg and Chris Steinberg, both of Shell Rock; a great-niece, Kayla (Kaz Onoo) Steinberg of Ankeny; three stepsisters, Chadyeanne (Tom) Scesniak of Schaumburg, Ill., Deb (Dave) Fink of Denver and Denise (Ken) Fitzgerald of Polk City, one stepbrother, Brett Bradfield of Ankeny; stepnephews Josh and Jake Manchester; and her godchildren, John and Sydney Stafford; as well as numerous cousins.