Susan R. “Sue” Steinberg

(1947-2020)
DENVER -- Susan “Sue” Rae Steinberg, 72, of Denver, died Friday, Feb. 7, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo following an extended illness.
She was born March 16, 1947, in Waterloo, daughter of Raymond Fred and Maxine Edith (Jahnke) Steinberg.
Sue graduated from Denver High School in 1965. She moved to Minneapolis for a short time until returning to Denver, where she worked at Gleason Heating and Cooling and the local gas station, which she would go on to own. She also managed the Willow Run swimming pool for several years. In 1987, she opened the Rite Spot in Denver, and in 2012, after 25 years in business, Sue retired and sold the Rite Spot.
Survived by: her companion, Barb Goulet of Denver; two nephews, Scott Steinberg and Chris Steinberg, both of Shell Rock; a great-niece, Kayla (Kaz Onoo) Steinberg of Ankeny; three stepsisters, Chadyeanne (Tom) Scesniak of Schaumburg, Ill., Deb (Dave) Fink of Denver and Denise (Ken) Fitzgerald of Polk City, one stepbrother, Brett Bradfield of Ankeny; stepnephews Josh and Jake Manchester; and her godchildren, John and Sydney Stafford; as well as numerous cousins.
Preceded in death by: her parents; stepmother, Marie Bradfield; brother Russell Steinberg; and a sister-in-law, Kathy Steinberg.
Services: 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, with burial at Fairview Cemetery, both in Denver. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, and for an hour before services at the church on Tuesday.
Memorials: may be directed to St. Paul United Church of Christ or Denver Ambulance Service.
Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is in charge of arrangements.
The legend of Sue and the Rite Spot lives on, as “Sue's Fajitas” remain on the menu at Whiskey Road, Cedar Falls. Sue loved to take trips, and fishing trips to Canada with family were always a highlight. She loved her dogs over the years: Poke, Oreo, Raspy and Stella.
