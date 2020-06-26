Susan R. Peters

(1953-2020)
CLEAR LAKE – Susan Rae Peters, 66, of Clear Lake, died Tuesday, June 23, at Mercy- One North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.
She was born Sept. 2, 1953, in Grundy Center, daughter of Ray Edward and Elva Marlene (Willer) Peters. She moved to Clear Lake in 1974, and began residing at Opportunity Village.
Survivors: her mother of Reinbeck; a brother, Scott (Penny) Peters of Gladbrook; a niece, Lorie (Steve) Kesl; a nephew, Jay (Jamie) Weber; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Jhenna Weber, Kamden Kesl, Krew Kesl, Emma Weber, Elijah Weber and Olive Weber.
Preceded in death by: her father; and great-niece, Maggie Marie Kesl.
Services: A private family graveside service will be Saturday, June 27, at Reinbeck Cemetery in Reinbeck. Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. today, June 26, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake.
Memorials: to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City or One Vision in Clear Lake.
Online condolences at ColonialChapels.com.
Susan loved to draw and included a smiley face in every picture. She also enjoyed learning sign language, spending holidays with her family, taking family photos and being a bell ringer for holiday shows at Opportunity Village.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.