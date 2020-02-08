Susan M. Younggreen

Susan Mary Younggreen passed away on Saturday afternoon, January 25, 2020 from complications of pancreatic cancer.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Jim, mother Geraldine Whitney, father Clair Whitney, and sister Kay Therese Whitney.
She is survived by her son William (Bill) Younggreen, his wife Ritu and their daughter Anika, son John Younggreen and his daughter Carmen, sisters Jo Ann Branco and Claire Petersen, and brother Bill Whitney.
She also leaves behind her beloved dog Sophie.
Susan was born in 1949 in Storm Lake and spent most of her adult life in Iowa City and Savannah, Georgia.
Susan was a very intelligent, hard-working professional, who spent her entire career in hospital administration, and provided selflessly for her family. She had many hobbies and interests over the years, of which reading and various artistic endeavors stand out.
Later in her life she especially loved lavishing attention on and spending time with her two granddaughters.
She will be remembered as a vibrant, energetic woman who truly loved her family.
Condolences can be sent to susanyounggreen1949@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make a memorial donation to Emily's List at https:/secure.emilyslist.orgageontributen-memoriam.
