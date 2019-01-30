Susan M. “Susie” Beenken

(1952-2019)
HAZLETON — Susan “Susie” Marie Beenken, 66, of Hazleton, died at home Saturday, Jan. 26.
She was born June 7, 1952, in Iowa City, daughter of Edward and Neola (Bloxam) Beenken.
She attended the Dunkerton High School and Hawkeye Community College. She worked at John Deere in Waterloo as a forklift operator.
Survived by: her spouse, Beryl Latham of Hazleton; a brother, Joseph (Sheryl) Beenken of Cherokee Village, Ark.; a niece, Valorie (Tom) Wilson of Auburn, N.H.; five great-nieces and nephews, Olivia, Chloe, Benjamin, Andrew and Ethan; special granddaughters, Tiffany (Eric) Zeiser and Nichole; her in-laws, Joan Stolfus and Carol Nielsen, both of Oelwein, Kenny (Marilyn) Latham of Catlin, Ill., Bea (Ted) Leonard of Winterset, Linda (Mike) Steil of Fairbank, Jon (Bev) Latham, Mary (Harry) Ritter and Lowell (Dawn) Latham, all of Oelwein; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and several aunts and uncles.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at the Geilenfeld Funeral Home, with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, both in Oelwein. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at the funeral home.
Memorial fund: has been established.
Condolences may be left at www.geilenfeldfh.com.
Susie enjoyed the Hawkeyes, garage sales, pro wrestling, traveling and especially her family. The last few years of her life were very special, filling a lot of her bucket list with the help of her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
