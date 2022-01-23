 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Susan M. Prusia

July 23, 1958-January 20, 2022

WATERLOO-Susan M. Prusia, 63, of Waterloo, died Thursday, January 20, 2022, at MercyOne Waterloo from Covid 19.

She was born July 23, 1958, in Las Vegas, Nevada, the daughter of Laverne and Edna (Johnson) Smith.

Susan delivered newspapers for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.

She loved listening to music, especially Michael Jackson and Kiss. She also enjoyed going to the movies. She treasured the time she spent with family, just sitting around the table talking to inviting them to play a couple rounds of UNO. Halloween was Susan’s favorite holiday; she would always go all out with decorating and her costumes. She was also a bell ringer for the Salvation Army.

Survived by her daughter, Angela (Tim Taylor) Prusia; two sons, Bo Smith and Scotty Prusia; four grandchildren, Eric Hemenway, Ryan Baker, Landen Hemenway, and Lilly Taylor all of Waterloo; three sisters, Debbie of Garrison, Cindy of Clarksville, and Shelly of Missouri; and brother, Randy of Marshalltown.

Preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Robbin, John, and Brian; and sister, Jamie.

Visitation: 4:00 – 7:00 pm on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Locke at Tower Park

Memorials: directed to the family

Visit www.LockeFuneralServices.com

