(1953-2020)

WATERLOO – Susan M. Manifold, 66, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, April 21, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

She was born Dec. 30, 1953, in Waterloo, daughter of John and Doris (Harms) Cuvelier. She married Donovan D. Manifold on Jan. 24, 1971, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. He died Dec. 16, 2009.

She attended Hawkeye and Ellsworth Community Colleges, earning a nursing degree. She was employed with MercyOne and then Presbyterian Village in Ackley. She was a member of First Reformed Church in Aplington and Grace Reformed Church in Waterloo.

Survivors: two sons, Matthew (Anne) Manifold of Solon and John (Sylvia) Manifold of Bad Kissingen, Germany; eight grandchildren, Jarrett and Madison Manifold, Lukas, Emilie, Jack, Hayley, Sarah and Casey Manifold; a sister, Julie (Tom) DeGroote of Waterloo; and a brother-in-law, Glen Everts of Dumont.

Preceded in death by: a son, Russell Manifold; and a sister, Theresa Everts.

Services: Private services will be held for the immediate family with inurnment in Pleasant View Cemetery in Aplington. Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls, is assisting the family.