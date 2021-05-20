April 12, 1962-May 17, 2021
WEST UNION-Susan Lynn (Schrage) Schmit, 59, of West Union, Iowa went home to Jesus Monday, May 17, 2021 at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse, Wisconsin due to medical complications alongside cancer, which she fiercely battled for the last year. She was born April 12, 1962 to Darwin and Barbara (Negan) Schrage in West Union, Iowa. Susan graduated from North High School, West Union in 1980, followed by Hawkeye Technical Institute, Waterloo in the dental assisting program.
Susan was united in marriage with Jeff Schmit in December of 1983 and later divorced, three sons were from this union. She fittingly worked in customer experience at H&H in West Union, then Hawkeye Foods/U.S Foods in Coralville. Susan was a member of Bethel Presbyterian Church in West Union. She had a deep love for dogs, creating custom greeting cards, spending quality time with family and friends, and listening to music, especially Lynyrd Skynyrd and Bad Company. She also enjoyed watching her shows on TV and was very much a “people person.”
Susan’s personality was spirited to say the least. When she entered a room, it was as if the lights got brighter. Her incredible ability to strike up a conversation with just about anyone and put a smile on their face was a remarkable gift she was able to give the world.
Above all else, the pride and joy of Susan’s world was her son, Zach. He knew it, friends and family knew it, and just about anyone she ran into while out and about with him heard about it from her too. Zach liked to joke with her over the past couple of years because they couldn’t go out to eat, to a doctor appointment, or about anywhere else without Susan casually inserting that he’s running the Boston Marathon again this year. She was a proud mother.
Despite the exceptionally difficult road Susan was on over the past year-plus with doctor appointments, fighting cancer, and other unexpected circumstances, both her and Zach really cherished the significant amount of time they were able to spend together as a result of these needs. Their bond grew even deeper than they could ever imagine.
Susan is survived by her son, Zach Schmit of Marion, Iowa; her father, Darwin Schrage of West Union; three brothers, Mike (Donna) Schrage of Lonsdale, Minnesota, Curt (Georgene) Schrage of Elgin and Dan (fiancée, Teresa Miller) Schrage of Dunkerton; nieces Stephanie, Tonya, Shila, Beth, Karysta, and Katrina, nephews; Christopher and Sam and grand-dog, Bear.
Susan was preceded in death by her sons, Tanner and Brock Schmit; her mother, Barb in 2011 and nephew, Noah Baker.
Visitation will be Sunday, May 23, 2021 from 3-6 pm at Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, West Union, Iowa and one hour before services at the church on Monday.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 am on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Bethel Presbyterian Church, West Union with Rev. Don Best and Pastor Joel DeSousa (Cedar Valley Bible Church, Cedar Rapids) as co-Officiants.
Burial will follow at West Union Cemetery, West Union, Iowa.
Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service is helping the family with arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.