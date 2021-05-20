April 12, 1962-May 17, 2021

WEST UNION-Susan Lynn (Schrage) Schmit, 59, of West Union, Iowa went home to Jesus Monday, May 17, 2021 at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse, Wisconsin due to medical complications alongside cancer, which she fiercely battled for the last year. She was born April 12, 1962 to Darwin and Barbara (Negan) Schrage in West Union, Iowa. Susan graduated from North High School, West Union in 1980, followed by Hawkeye Technical Institute, Waterloo in the dental assisting program.

Susan was united in marriage with Jeff Schmit in December of 1983 and later divorced, three sons were from this union. She fittingly worked in customer experience at H&H in West Union, then Hawkeye Foods/U.S Foods in Coralville. Susan was a member of Bethel Presbyterian Church in West Union. She had a deep love for dogs, creating custom greeting cards, spending quality time with family and friends, and listening to music, especially Lynyrd Skynyrd and Bad Company. She also enjoyed watching her shows on TV and was very much a “people person.”

Susan’s personality was spirited to say the least. When she entered a room, it was as if the lights got brighter. Her incredible ability to strike up a conversation with just about anyone and put a smile on their face was a remarkable gift she was able to give the world.