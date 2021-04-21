Susan Lynn Armbrecht

As a banker, she joked she was always “training my replacement,” but in all seriousness, she passionately believed in empowering those who worked for her.

Sue and Steve enjoyed a wonderful marriage for more than 45 years, and at times, it was adventurous and competitive. They loved to travel, and two of her favorite trips were the ones they took to Prince William Sound in Alaska in 1988, a year before the Exxon Valdez oil spill, and to Seattle, Washington. They loved their annual family fishing trip to Osakis, Minnesota, where Sue always tried to “out fish” her husband.

Long into adulthood, Sue played softball and volleyball, and she continued to enjoy golfing and fishing throughout her life. She also loved to play euchre with her husband and friends.

Although the couple never had children, Sue was a great aunt in the figurative sense to ten nieces and nephews and may have even spoiled them a time or two.

Her loss has come as a shock to her husband, her family, her friends and the communities she served so well for so long. Sue had so much more to do. Retirement was on the horizon, and that meant Steven and her could do the traveling they wanted, but God must have needed a banker who knew how to help people and called her home.