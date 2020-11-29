 Skip to main content
Susan Kay Wieben
Susan Kay Wieben

Susan Kay Wieben

November 11, 1944—November 26, 2020

Susan Kay Wieben, 76, of Waterloo, Iowa passed away November 26, 2020. She was born November 11, 1944 to Wallace “Mick” and Ruth (Engelking) McGrew in Algona. She graduated from Guttenberg High School in 1962. She married Ronald K. Wieben December 29, 1962 in Dubuque. Survivors include husband Ron, daughter Kris Gilliam (Donnie,) son Matthew Wieben (Vicky) and grandchildren Riley and Mya Wieben. Cremation. A memorial service is planned for later in spring when Covid restrictions are lifted. Locke Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be sent to the Salvation Army.

