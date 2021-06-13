 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Susan Kay Wieben
0 entries

Susan Kay Wieben

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Susan Kay Wieben

November 11, 1944-November 26, 2020

WATERLOO-Susan Kay Wieben, 76, of Waterloo, IA passed away Wednesday, November 26, 2020. She was born November 11, 1944, daughter of Wallace “Mick” and Ruth (Engelking) McGrew in Algona, IA. She graduated from Guttenberg High School in 1962.

Susan married Ronald K. Wieben on December 29, 1962 in Dubuque, IA.

She is survived by her husband, Ron; daughter, Kris Gilliam (Donnie), Benbrook, TX; son, Matthew Wieben (Vicky), Grimes, IA; and grandchildren, Riley and Mya Wieben.

The celebration is being held June 18, 2021. Family and friends are invited to gather at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1301 Kimball Ave., Waterloo, in the church hall beginning at noon with lunch being served at 12:30 p.m. The service will begin at 2:00 PM with Rev. Dan Voigt presiding. Memorials may be sent to the Salvation Army. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Couples adjust to life post-pandemic

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News