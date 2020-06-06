Susan K. Prohaska
Susan K. Prohaska

(1954—2020)

Susan K. Prohaska, 65 of Dysart, passed away June 3 of COVID-19 related complications. Sue was born August 19, 1954. She is survived by one son, Jordan Prohaska of Waterloo. A sister, Anita (Rich) Gigliotti of Sun City, AZ, and a brother, Michael (Beverly) Hamlin of Dysart, IA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Bernita Fuller. Susan graduated in 1972 from Orange High School in Waterloo. She ran a preschool for a number of years in the Evansdale area. Sue will be remembered for the loyal way she loved her family, her love of a good political conversation, and her love for cats. Sue always said goodbye with a big, sincere hug and an I love you. She will be profoundly missed. Memorials may be directed to the family.

