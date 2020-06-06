(1954—2020)
Susan K. Prohaska, 65 of Dysart, passed away June 3 of COVID-19 related complications. Sue was born August 19, 1954. She is survived by one son, Jordan Prohaska of Waterloo. A sister, Anita (Rich) Gigliotti of Sun City, AZ, and a brother, Michael (Beverly) Hamlin of Dysart, IA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Bernita Fuller. Susan graduated in 1972 from Orange High School in Waterloo. She ran a preschool for a number of years in the Evansdale area. Sue will be remembered for the loyal way she loved her family, her love of a good political conversation, and her love for cats. Sue always said goodbye with a big, sincere hug and an I love you. She will be profoundly missed. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.