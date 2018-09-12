CEDAR FALLS — Susan K. Patterson, 75, of Polo, Ill., formerly of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Sept. 9, at KSB Hospital in Dixon, Ill., after a brief illness.
She was born April 11, 1943, in Cedar Falls to Ray E. and Geraldine “Gerry” (Madsen) Nelson.
She graduated in 1961 from Price Lab School in Cedar Falls and had a variety of jobs, including insurance sales for Mutual of Omaha Insurance, advertising sales for Sauk Valley Newspapers, the Freeport Journal Standard and her own painting business, Brush Inc. Before her stroke 12 years ago, Sue was an active member of the Polo Church of the Brethren in Polo.
Survived by: her children from her marriage to Jerry Patterson, Kelly (Brian) Duncan of Polo, Jack (Crystal) Patterson of Bloomington, Ill., Adam (Winona) Patterson of Aurora, Ill., and Amy (Jason) Mallory of Largo, Fla.; her grandchildren, Levi (Lydia) Duncan, Sarah (Carl) Sundquist, Emma (Danny) Campton, Molly Duncan, Kate (Klaus) Kulicke, Hannah (fiancé Josh Millmore) Patterson, Sam Patterson, Megan Patterson and Alexander Patterson; her great-granddaughters, Lilliana and Everleigh Kulicke; her sisters, Peggy Leeds-Hoover of Morris Plains, N.J., Barb (Ken) VanHeiden of Cedar Falls and Julie (Pete Rodriguez) Finley of Hurst, Texas; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and a brother, Phillip Ray Nelson.
Memorial service: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 14, at Polo Church of the Brethren, preceded by an hour of visitation. Polo Family Funeral Home in Polo will be handling cremation arrangements.
Memorial contributions: may be directed to Pinecrest Manor, Mount Morris, Ill.
Condolences may also be sent to pffh.condolences@gmail.com.
Sue was also a devoted mother and an accomplished homemaker, seamstress, cook, baker and gardener. She loved strong coffee and rooting for the Chicago Cubs. Sue had put her faith and trust in Jesus Christ, and therefore is enjoying Heaven with no walker or wheelchair, worshiping her Savior.
