Susan Jewell Jacobsen
November 3, 1929-April 26, 2022
CEDAR FALLS–Susan Jewell Jacobsen, 92, died Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Western Home Communities-Windhaven. Susan was born November 3, 1929, on Grosse Ile, Michigan. On March 21, 1951, she married Jerrold E. Jacobsen at St. James Episcopal Church on Grosse Ile. She is survived by her children: Janet (Dick) Lakin, Kirk (Joey) Jacobsen, Kip (Dawn) Jacobsen; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Western Home Communities, or St. Croix Hospice. Online guestbook at richardsonfuneralservice.com.
