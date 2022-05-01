November 3, 1929-April 26, 2022

CEDAR FALLS–Susan Jewell Jacobsen, 92, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Western Home Communities-Windhaven.

Susan Jacobsen was born November 3, 1929, on Grosse Ile, Michigan, the daughter of Frank and Helen (Rollins) Jewell. She grew up on the island, graduating from high school there. She attended Hillsdale College, transferring to Michigan State University where she earned a B.A. in education.

On March 21, 1951, she married Jerrold E. Jacobsen at St. James Episcopal Church on Grosse Ile. Following their marriage, she taught in Tiffin, Iowa until Jerry graduated from the University of Iowa. They moved to Cedar Falls where Jerry practiced law and their three children were born. They were members of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church for many years. She served as Senior Warden, Altar Guild chairman and chairman of the altar reconstruction plans.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry, having been married 67 years; her parents perished in a fire in 1949, and her only sister Nancy Roberts in 2007.

She is survived by her children: Janet (Dick) Lakin, Kirk (Joey) Jacobsen, Kip (Dawn) Jacobsen; her grandchildren: Nick (Jenny) Lakin, Ben (Kim) Lakin, Joe (Emilee) Lakin, Sam (Stephanie) Jacobsen, Drew Jacobsen, Ethan Jacobsen, Lindsey (Stephen) Van Gorp; and great-grandchildren: Trey, Dax, Crosby, Georgia, Ava Lakin, and Lincoln Van Gorp.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. A private family service will be at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Cedar Falls. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls.

Memorials may be directed to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Western Home Communities, or St. Croix Hospice. Online guestbook at richardsonfuneralservice.com.