July 16, 1945-February 26, 2021
HUDSON-Susan E. Walters, 75, of Hudson, died February 26, 2021 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
She was born July 16, 1945 in Waterloo, daughter of Robert and Elizabeth Isenhower Taylor. She graduated from Hudson High School in 1963. Susan married William B. “Bill” Walters on June 3, 1963 at the EUB Church in Hudson. She was a homemaker in her own home.
She is survived by her four sons, Clifton (Kelly) Walters, George (Monique) Walters of Waterloo, John (Christine) Walters, all of Waterloo, and Richard Walters of Chicago, IL; 10 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; two brothers, Robert (Dorothy) Isenhower of Reinbeck, and Donny (Lola) Isenhower of Hudson; and sister, JoAnn Adams of Hudson.
Susan was preceded in death by her husband; and a granddaughter, Anne Kathryn Walters.
Family services will be held with burial will be in the Waterloo Cemetery, Waterloo, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice; Visit www.lockefuneralhome.com to leave condolences; Locke Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.