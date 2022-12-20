January 11, 1953- December 14, 2022
WATERLOO-Susan E. Mohr (69) of Waterloo, IA was born on January 11, 1953 and died December 14, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert. She is survived by 3 sisters, a brother and nieces and nephews. The family thanks the staff at ProMedica Care (Manor Care) for all their care and support.
