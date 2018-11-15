Try 1 month for 99¢
Susan Ann Sauer

Susie Sauer

WATERLOO — Susan Ann Sauer, 59, of Waterloo, died Monday, Nov. 12.

She was born Nov. 9, 1959, in Buchanan County to Keith and Elizabeth (Walztoni) Sauer.

Susie grew up on the family’s farm outside of Troy Mills by the Wapsipinicon River before moving to Lisbon. After her 10th birthday, she was diagnosed with meningitis; a brain tumor was discovered followed by a stroke. Susie lived at her family’s home for 10 years and then moved to Harmony House residential facility in Waterloo, where she still lived.

Survived by: five brothers and sisters, Sam (Marty) Turner of Iowa Falls, Jerry of La Porte City, Connie (Dennis) Chartier of Dallas, Texas, Russell (Donna) of Lisbon and Mike (Sue) of Greensboro, Ga.; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents and grandparents.

Private family service: will be at a later date, with burial in the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Fla.

Memorials and cards: may be sent to 1627 N. River St., Iowa Falls 50126.

Condolences may be left at www.murdochfuneralhome.com.

Susie enjoyed wheelchair bowling and always loved having visitors.

