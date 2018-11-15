WATERLOO — Susan Ann Sauer, 59, of Waterloo, died Monday, Nov. 12.
She was born Nov. 9, 1959, in Buchanan County to Keith and Elizabeth (Walztoni) Sauer.
Susie grew up on the family’s farm outside of Troy Mills by the Wapsipinicon River before moving to Lisbon. After her 10th birthday, she was diagnosed with meningitis; a brain tumor was discovered followed by a stroke. Susie lived at her family’s home for 10 years and then moved to Harmony House residential facility in Waterloo, where she still lived.
Survived by: five brothers and sisters, Sam (Marty) Turner of Iowa Falls, Jerry of La Porte City, Connie (Dennis) Chartier of Dallas, Texas, Russell (Donna) of Lisbon and Mike (Sue) of Greensboro, Ga.; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents and grandparents.
Private family service: will be at a later date, with burial in the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Fla.
Memorials and cards: may be sent to 1627 N. River St., Iowa Falls 50126.
Condolences may be left at www.murdochfuneralhome.com.
Susie enjoyed wheelchair bowling and always loved having visitors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.