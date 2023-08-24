Susan Ann Bazzano, 1949 2023

WATERLOO - Susan Ann Bazzano passed away Aug. 6, 2023, at the age of 73. Born to Tunis and Marilyn Den Hartog in 1949, Susan spent her childhood and early adult years in Waterloo, Iowa, until she met and married her husband, Philip Bazzano.

Susan received a Bachelor's Degree in psychology and after college worked as a bookkeeper, teacher's assistant, and an administrative assistant. However, her main job in life was raising her children, Philip and Elizabeth. She was a member of the Sewing Guild of America, and loved quilting with local quilt guilds, sewing, knitting and crochet. Susan was an avid reader and dog lover. She was a devoted wife and mother.

Susan is survived by her husband Philip Bazzano (Fulton), children Philip T. Bazzano (Concord) and Elizabeth Bazzano (Santa Rosa), daughter in law Denise Bazzano (Concord), grandchildren Philip “PJ” Bazzano and Henry Bazzano (Concord), and siblings Diane Hinders (Cape Coral, FL), Tom Den Hartog (Cedar Falls, IA), and Bill Den Hartog (Melbourne, FL).

Inurnment Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Santa Rosa, CA. If desired, donations in Susan's memory may be made to the ASPCA or Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County.