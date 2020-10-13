Susan A. Minikus Tiefel

March 25, 1948—October 11, 2020
Susan Ann Minikus Tiefel, 72, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Sunnycrest Nursing Center in Dysart, Iowa.
Susan was born March 25, 1948, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, daughter of Roy P. Minikus and Marion C, Jacobsen Minikus. She was the oldest of 6 siblings. Susan graduated from East Waterloo High School and married Wayne Tiefel in 1966. They had 2 sons, Alan Richard and Kevin Dean. They later divorced. Susan loved her family, oldies rock & roll music and dancing.
She is preceded in death by her father; brothers, Stanley D. Minikus and Ronald R. Hockey, and niece Kelsey R. Lee. Sue is survived by her sons Alan and Kevin Tiefel; mother, Marion C. Jacobsen Odom; sisters Janet (Kenneth) Beier, Vicki (Mark) Thompson, and Lynette (Brian) Dorothy; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Cedar Valley Humane Society or the family to plant a tree in her honor. A visitation will be held at the Parrott and Wood Funeral Home on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 4—6 PM. Condolences may be left at https:/overtonfuneralhomes.com.
