March 9, 1953-April 18, 2023

Susan A. Miller, age 70, passed away on April 18, 2023 at Naples Community Hospital in Naples, Florida.

Sue was born March 9, 1953 in Waterloo, Iowa to Jack and Marian Miller. She graduated from University of Northern Iowa with a bachelors degree in teaching and later earned her masters from University of Wisconsin Stevens Point. She taught pre-school, kindergarten and first grade at schools in Iowa, Wisconsin, Ohio and Kentucky before retiring to Marco Island, Florida in 2012.

Sue’s retirement years were filled with volunteering and service to others. She was an inspiration to many and a friend to all. She had the unique ability to engage people on a very deep and spiritual level. She touched the hearts of everyone she met.

Sue is survived by two brothers: John Miller of Marco Island and Jeff (Pam) Miller of Clive, Iowa and three nephews: Bryan (Annaliese) Miller of Lake Elmo, Minnesota, Andrew (Amber) Miller of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Ben (Alicia) Miller of Omaha, Nebraska and one niece, Alison Miller of Chicago, Illinois. Sue is preceded in death by her parents and brother Jim Miller.

The family suggests that memorial contributions can be made in Sue’s honor to any organization supporting human needs and spiritual development or any cause chosen by the donor. It would please her to be an inspiration to others and honor God in all you do. Those wanting the family to distribute memorial contributions can send checks to Jeff Miller, 13966 Hawthorn Dr., Clive, IA 50325.

A celebration of Susan’s life will be held at Wesley United Methodist Church, 350 S. Barfield Dr., Marco Island on Saturday May 20, 2023 at 4:30pm.

