Susan A. Maire
May 14, 1951-October 22, 2020
Susan A. Maire, 69 of Washburn, died Thursday, October 22 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. She was born May 14, 1951 in Waterloo, daughter of Robert E. and Beverly Sass Cunningham. Susan graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1970. She married Craig B. Maire on October 11, 1974 in Waterloo. Susan worked for Dog and Sons as a carhopper for several years. Survived by: her husband, Craig; two sons, Craig Maire II of Edmond, OK, and Zachary Maire of Brandon; her mother, Beverly of Waterloo; two brothers, Robert Cunningham of Waseca, MN, and David (Deb) Cunningham of Forest City; Services:10:30 am Wednesday, October 28 at the Locke Funeral Home; Visitation: Family will greet friends an hour before the service; Memorials are directed to the family. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.
