JESUP — Susan A. Kampa, 72, of Jesup, died of natural causes Friday, Jan. 10, at UnityPoint Health – Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.

Susan Ann Frank was born Aug. 25, 1947, in Waterloo, daughter of Lawrence “Jake” Frank and Lucile Clara (Scheppele) Frank. On Oct. 15, 1966, she married Wayne Donald Kampa at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waterloo.

She attended school in Waterloo and graduated in 1965 from Columbus High School in Waterloo. She worked at Pamida, McCloudUSA, and for many years she and Wayne owned and operated the Jesup Video Library. Sue attended Jesup Bible Fellowship in Jesup.

Survived by: her husband of 53 years, Wayne Kampa of Jesup, IA; her children, Shari (Tom) Holst of Center Point, IA, Karin Ellingson of Waterloo, IA, Larry (Shannon) Kampa of Hines, MN, and Julie (Tony) Donlea of Jesup, IA; 11 grandchildren, Trenton Holst, Paige Holst, Brooke Uchytil, Jeremiah Kampa, Shania Kampa, Emily Kampa, Hope Kampa, Carson Donlea, Mercy Donlea, Jude Donlea, and Grace Donlea; 1 great grandson, Kayden Alagic.

Preceded in death by: her parents; 1 daughter in infancy, Lori Lynnette Kampa; 1 granddaughter, Faith Kampa; and 1 brother, John Frank.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Jesup Bible Fellowship, Jesup, with burial in St. Athanasius Catholic Cemetery, Jesup. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at White Funeral Home, Jesup. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Wednesday at the church. Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

In her spare time, Sue liked to sew and create crafts. Her hobby turned into a business, Krafts and Kreations, and with her family, she would go to all the large craft shows in the Midwest and sell blankets, pillows, and dolls. Sue loved her family and always remained very involved with her children and grandchildren. She liked to shop, square dance, travel, and go to concerts.

