LA PORTE CITY — Susan A. Glaug Johnson, 96, died Tuesday, Sept. 25, at La Porte City Specialty Care.
She was born March 2, 1922, in Cincinnati to Stephan and Mary (Ruttkay) Glaug. She married Kenneth E. Johnson on April 7, 1945, in Charleston, S.C. He preceded her in death Aug. 9, 1996.
She served in the U.S. Navy as a radioman. Susan worked as an accounts manager for Moore Business Systems.
Survived by: two daughters, Karen (John) Heick of East Troy, Wis., and Sharon (Pete) Costello of Waterloo; a son, Richard Johnson of West Allis, Wis.; seven grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Tory Jenkins of Henderson, Nev.; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a brother; and a sister.
Services: will be held at a later date in California. Phillips Funeral Homes in Vinton is assisting the family.
Condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Susan enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was an avid reader.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.