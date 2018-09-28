Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Susan A. Johnson

Susan Johnson

LA PORTE CITY — Susan A. Glaug Johnson, 96, died Tuesday, Sept. 25, at La Porte City Specialty Care.

She was born March 2, 1922, in Cincinnati to Stephan and Mary (Ruttkay) Glaug. She married Kenneth E. Johnson on April 7, 1945, in Charleston, S.C. He preceded her in death Aug. 9, 1996.

She served in the U.S. Navy as a radioman. Susan worked as an accounts manager for Moore Business Systems.

Survived by: two daughters, Karen (John) Heick of East Troy, Wis., and Sharon (Pete) Costello of Waterloo; a son, Richard Johnson of West Allis, Wis.; seven grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Tory Jenkins of Henderson, Nev.; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a brother; and a sister.

Services: will be held at a later date in California. Phillips Funeral Homes in Vinton is assisting the family.

Condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.

Susan enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was an avid reader.

Celebrate
the life of: Susan A. Johnson (1922-2018)
