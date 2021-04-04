November 14, 1935-March 16, 2021
Sue Samples, 85, passed away on March 16, 2021 with her family by her side. Sue was born and raised in Waterloo, Iowa. She graduated from Central High School in Waterloo. She continued her education at Cypress College, Cypress, CA and Arizona Western College in Yuma, AZ. Sue met and married Dave Kolek and had three children, Bill, Becky and Christopher. She traveled to California and worked at numerous Marine Corps Bases and Naval bases to include 29 Palms, San Diego, Norfolk, VA, Memphis TN and EI Toro CA.
It was in EI Toro where she met and married her devoted husband of 39 years, Sam Samples. They both worked at MCAS EI Toro until 1986 when they moved to Yuma and went to work on MCAS Yuma. Sue worked in the Public Works Department as a Quality Control Inspector and Housing Assistant. In 1990 they had the opportunity to travel and work in Sicily where she worked at Sigonella Naval Air Station for the Executive Officer and later for DODS School as Executive assistant to the Principal. In 1991 they moved to the Island of La Madalena, off the coast of Sardinia and she worked at the Navy Support Activity for Family Services Center. They returned home to Yuma in 1992 and she worked at YPG for Marine LAV Test Command until April 1994 when she retired from the Department of Defense.
The traveling gypsy in her did not turn down the opportunity to go to Naples Italy, in 1995 with her husband Sam. She worked as Contract Executive assistant to the Housing Director. While in Naples, they traveled all of Europe. They also traveled to Egypt, Nepal, Pakistan, Russia and the Baltics.
They returned to Yuma early 2000 and Sue, not one to sit idle, went to work for dentist Larry Bicknell until Sam retired from MCAS Yuma in 2003. After Sams retirement they traveled extensively in the motorhome while working as tour Directors for Tracks to Adventure where they led tours throughout the USA also to include Alaska, Canada, Mexico, South Africa , New Zealand, Australia, Argentina and Chile.
Sue is survived by her husband Sam Samples, daughter Becky Mclintock, brother Steve Schultz (Judy) of Iowa, grandchildren Justin McLintock of Boise ID and Melissa Tolbert (Troy), Peoria, AZ and stepdaughter Patty Barnett of London, KY.
She was preceded in death by parents, James (Jay) Parrot, and Ralph and Floreen Schultz and sons Bill Kolek and Christopher Kolek.
A celebration of life will be held at later date. If you would like to make a memorial donation to the Hospice of Yuma in Sue’s name it will be appreciated.
Sue’s life was one of adventure and making friends wherever she was. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
