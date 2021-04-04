Sue Samples, 85, passed away on March 16, 2021 with her family by her side. Sue was born and raised in Waterloo, Iowa. She graduated from Central High School in Waterloo. She continued her education at Cypress College, Cypress, CA and Arizona Western College in Yuma, AZ. Sue met and married Dave Kolek and had three children, Bill, Becky and Christopher. She traveled to California and worked at numerous Marine Corps Bases and Naval bases to include 29 Palms, San Diego, Norfolk, VA, Memphis TN and EI Toro CA.

It was in EI Toro where she met and married her devoted husband of 39 years, Sam Samples. They both worked at MCAS EI Toro until 1986 when they moved to Yuma and went to work on MCAS Yuma. Sue worked in the Public Works Department as a Quality Control Inspector and Housing Assistant. In 1990 they had the opportunity to travel and work in Sicily where she worked at Sigonella Naval Air Station for the Executive Officer and later for DODS School as Executive assistant to the Principal. In 1991 they moved to the Island of La Madalena, off the coast of Sardinia and she worked at the Navy Support Activity for Family Services Center. They returned home to Yuma in 1992 and she worked at YPG for Marine LAV Test Command until April 1994 when she retired from the Department of Defense.