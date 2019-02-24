Try 1 month for 99¢
NEW HAMPTON — Sue C. Drewelow, 80, of New Hampton, died Thursday, Feb. 21, at MercyOne Hospital in New Hampton.

She was born Feb. 23, 1939, at her parents’ home in rural Nashua. She married Julius “Bud” Drewelow on Aug. 7, 1955, at First Baptist Church in New Hampton.

She attended school in Ionia and Nashua. Sue was an Avon representative for many years along with doing child care and laundry at the New Hampton Hospital. She was also involved in the First Baptist Church in New Hampton and Charles City, serving on many boards, including the education board, teaching Sunday School and the Christian Circle.

Survived by: her husband; three children, Raymond Drewelow and Richard (Audrey) Drewelow, both of New Hampton, and Rhonda (Jon) Knight of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Tracie, Dustin, Kyle and Richard Jr.; two sisters, Lila (Leonard) Deitrich of Mason City and Pernella (Gerald) Monaghan of Waverly; a brother, Clark (Mary) Crooks of Ponca City, Okla.; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: a child, Rita Drewelow in infancy; four brothers, Wendell, Clayton, Roger and Russell Crooks; and two sisters, Shirley Silber and Alice Barkhousen.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at First Baptist Church, Charles City, with a private family burial at a later date. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory in New Hampton. Visitation continues an hour before services at the church.

In her free time, Sue enjoyed baking, canning, traveling, going out to eat and spending time with her family and friends. She will always be remembered as an outstanding wife and mother.

