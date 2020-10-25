Stuart M. Birley

December 6, 1931-October 16, 2020

Stuart Birley of Flower Mound, TX died on October 16, 2020 at age 88. He was born an identical twin on December 6, 1931 in Waterloo at home to Lester & Gertrude (Schurmann) Birley. He married Lilo Lohmeyer of Waterloo in 1954 and she died in 1974. He married Inge Lammer of Memmingen, Germany in 1978.

He served in the Navy as a Lt JG from 1953-1956. He was a Senior Engineer at John Deere and was renowned for his gear designs.

Survived by his wife, Inge; daughters Cindy (Ric Zoeter) Birley, Lisa (Rafi) Baronio, Conny (Ken) Burkett; grandchildren Stefan and Sofia Baronio, Nicolas and Xander Burkett; and his twin, Stanley (Jean).

Preceded in death by: his first wife, Lilo; and his siblings, Marge and Bud.

A short service will be held at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home on Saturday, October 31, at 1p.m. Visitation will begin at noon. The family requests you wear a mask if attending.

Full obituary can be found and condolences left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.