Age 92 of Apple Valley and long-time resident of Blaine, MN and Cedar Falls, IA. She went to be with the Lord on Dec. 12, 2018. Preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Lowell and daughter, Susan Marie. Survived by her daughters, Sharon (Gary) Dagsgard, Sheila (Kirk) Stufflebeam and Sandra “Sam” (Richard) Jamieson; 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Alice had a passion for the Lord and serving Him. She was a devoted wife, mom, grandma and great-grandma. Alice loved traveling, writing, painting and all things artsy. She and her husband, Rev. Lowell served at Trinity Wesleyan in Cedar Falls, IA and Hope Church in Blaine, MN formerly known as Kingswood. In the later years Alice attended Open Circle Adult Day Program where she developed cherished friendships that brought her great comfort and joy. Visitation from 2-4 pm on Sun., Dec. 16, 2018 at Henry W. Anderson Mortuary, 14850 Garrett Ave., Apple Valley. Memorial Service at 11am on Mon., Dec. 17, 2018 at Hope Church, 1264 109th Ave. NE, Blaine. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Hope Church (https://everybodyneedshope.org/) and Open Circle Adult Day Services (http://opencircle.org/).
