CEDAR FALLS-Steven Thuesen, 67, Cedar Falls, died January 1, 2022 at his home. He was born December 2, 1954 in Cedar Falls to Joan (Gerber) and the late Harlan Thuesen. Steven graduated from Dike High School and worked on the assembly line for John Deere for many years. In his free time, Steven enjoyed spending time outdoors. Sebago Resort in Nisswa, MN, was one of his favorite places, and he always liked fishing there with his family. Steven had a soft spot for animals and cared for the many cats that found their way to the farm. He loved his family and he especially cared for his nieces and nephews.