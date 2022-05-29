Steven Thuesen
December 2, 1954-January 1, 2022
CEDAR FALLS-Steven Thuesen, 67, Cedar Falls, died January 1, 2022 at his home. He was born December 2, 1954 in Cedar Falls to Joan (Gerber) and the late Harlan Thuesen. Steven graduated from Dike High School and worked on the assembly line for John Deere for many years. In his free time, Steven enjoyed spending time outdoors. Sebago Resort in Nisswa, MN, was one of his favorite places, and he always liked fishing there with his family. Steven had a soft spot for animals and cared for the many cats that found their way to the farm. He loved his family and he especially cared for his nieces and nephews.
Steven is survived by his mother, Joan Thuesen of Cedar Falls; siblings, Bonnie (Alvin) Eckhoff and Dale Thuesen (Eric Peterson); sister-in-law, Mary Ann Thuesen; nieces and nephews, Ryan (Katie) Eckhoff, Sarah (Kalen) Heller, Heidi (James) Gilbert and Sean Thuesen; and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Harlan and brother, Brian Thuesen.
The memorial service for Steven will at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Fredsville Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 10:30 AM until the time of service at church with a luncheon following the service. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is assisting the family.
