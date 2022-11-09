September 21, 1946-November 5, 2022

WAVERLY-Steven (Steve) K. Hansen, 76 of Waverly, Iowa died Saturday evening November 5, 2022, at the Waverly Health Center following a lingering illness.

Steve was born on September 21, 1946, in Cedar Falls, Iowa the son of Lyle and Phyllis (Reiher) Hansen. He spent his childhood in the communities of Allison, New Hartford, Denver, and Plainfield. He was united in marriage to Pamela (Crane) Franke on June 25, 1976, in Clarksville, Iowa. The couple made their home in Waverly for 30 years until Pam’s death on September 2, 2006. Pam and Steve enjoyed fishing and boating together and spending time with family and friends. One of his greatest joys in the last few years was hearing stories and watching videos of his young great- nieces and nephews. Steve also was an avid hunter and had a passion for working on cars and trucks.

He was employed by the John Deere Tractor Works for 32 years before retiring in 2004.

Steve is survived by one stepson, Steven Franke of Waverly; sisters Lynda (Gaylen) Hassman of Waverly and Loyce (Jerry) Dumke of Cedar Falls; one brother Curt (Sandy) Hansen of Waverly. He is also survived by six nieces and nephews; Amy (Dale) Launstein; Chad (Andrea), Clint (Liz) and Kevin (Jackie) Hansen; Nikki (Adam) Anders and Cameron (Mary) Hassman; and several step-nieces and nephews. In addition, he leaves behind 13 great-nieces and nephews and several step-great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife and his parents.

Steve was cremated by Iowa Cremation and a private family graveside service will be held at the internment site in Harlington Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the Waverly Area Veterans Post.