Steven Roger Weise

June 22, 1965-February 20, 2022

BETTENDORF-Steven Roger Weise, 56, of Bettendorf, formerly of Waterloo, died Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Bettendorf Health Care Center. He was born June 22, 1965, in Waterloo the son of Gerald and Sharon Hillman Weise. He was a graduate of Waterloo West High School and received his BA in Business Management from UNI.

Steven was manager of several Village Inn and Bennigan's Restaurants and also was a Truck Driver for Roehl Transport.

He enjoyed reading, C.S. Lewis quotes, baseball, traveling, and most importantly spending time with his mother, Sharon Carpenter before her death.

Survived by: a brother, Douglas (Suzanne) Weise of San Diego, CA; two sisters, Vicky (Russ) Woellert of Evansdale, Laurie Bender of Los Angeles, CA; stepfather, Joseph Carpenter of Waterloo; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents, Gerald Weise and Sharon Carpenter; and a sister in infancy, Angela Weise.

Services: will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. Waterloo, Iowa 50701, with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour before the service. Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice P.O. Box 2880, Waterloo, Iowa 50704.

Locke at Tower Park is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com.