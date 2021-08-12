February 19, 1948-August 7, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Steven R. Turner, 73, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, August 7, 2021 at MercyOne-Waterloo.

He was born February 19, 1948, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Richard and Vione Detmering Turner. Steve graduated from Wapsie Valley High School in 1966 and served his country in the Unite States Air Force during the Vietnam Era. Steve was a musical and cultural icon in the Cedar Valley. He had a great passion for music and the arts.

Survived by: his cousin and best friend, Isaac Turner-Hall of Cedar Falls and Cindy Moody and Jeff Turner.

Preceded in death by his parents and cousins, Joe Turner, Tom Turner, Donnie Turner, and Erica Turner.

Celebration of Steve’s life will begin at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, August 15, 2021 at the Octopus, 2205 College St., Cedar Falls. Please come and celebrate his life with family and friends. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com