Steven R. Mehmen

NASHUA — Steven Ray Mehmen, 72, of Nashua, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

He was born Dec. 14, 1946, in Cedar Falls, son of Ray and Dorothy (Collings) Mehmen. He married his wife, Teresa.

Steve attended school in Plainfield, graduating in 1965. Following graduation, Steve found work in the Cedar Falls-Waterloo area and continued to return home to help on the family farm. He returned to the Nashua-Plainfield area and continued to farm while working as an electrician and later at the Oliver plant in Charles City. He then began to farm full time.

He was also member of the Iowa National Guard.

Survived by: his wife, Teresa (Terr) Mehmen of Nashua; five children, Jennifer Mehmen of Davenport, Nickolas Mehmen and Erick Mehmen, both of Cedar Rapids, Heather (Jay) Grobe of Marshalltown, Iowa and Justin (Allison) Becthold of Clear; a brother, Stanlley (Karmen) Mehmen of Nashua; a sister, Daleth (Dale) Pothast of Allison; brother-in-laws Charles Feldt of Osage, Steve Becthold of Boone, Jeff (Glenda) Becthold of St. James, Minn., Brian Becthold of Oelwein and Mike (Jen) Becthold of Cedar Rapids; father-in-law, Ray (Jan) Becthold of Allison; six grandchildren, Ella Mehmen, Jillian Mehmen, Joseph Becthold, Ryan Becthold, Ryan Grobe, Leah Grobe and an honorary grandchild, Karley Mehmen; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Diane Feldt; and mother-in-law Judith Becthold.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Nashua, with burial in Willow Lawn Cemetery, Plainfield. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory-Olsen Chapel, Nashua, and for an hour prior to service at the church.

Steve found joy in being a Dad and stepdad to his children. Later, he found even more joy in being a grandpa. He also collected antique tractors, toy farm machinery and clocks. When Steve married his wife, his circle of those he called family grew as did the memories.

