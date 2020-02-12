Steven R. Christensen

(1952-2020)

NEW HARTFORD -- Steven Ray Christensen, 67, of New Hartford, died Monday, Feb. 10, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

He was born Feb. 29, 1952, at Allen Memorial Hospital, son of Virgil and Margaret (Reints) Christensen. He married Lonna Hagen on June 8, 1974, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Joice.

Steven was a 1970 graduate of New Hartford High School and attended NIACC in Mason City. He worked at Viking Pump in Cedar Falls for 41 years and was also a New Hartford police officer from 1974-79.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Survived by: his wife; a son, Dustin (Kelsey) Christensen of Goodyear, Ariz.; three grandchildren, Rowan, Addilyn and Rylee Christensen, all of Goodyear; and a brother, David Christensen of Bloomington, Ill.

Preceded in death by: his parents.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home & Cremation Service, and one hour before service at the church. Burial will be at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, Cedar Falls, at a later date.