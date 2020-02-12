Steven R. Christensen

(1952-2020)
NEW HARTFORD -- Steven Ray Christensen, 67, of New Hartford, died Monday, Feb. 10, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
He was born Feb. 29, 1952, at Allen Memorial Hospital, son of Virgil and Margaret (Reints) Christensen. He married Lonna Hagen on June 8, 1974, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Joice.
Steven was a 1970 graduate of New Hartford High School and attended NIACC in Mason City. He worked at Viking Pump in Cedar Falls for 41 years and was also a New Hartford police officer from 1974-79.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by: his wife; a son, Dustin (Kelsey) Christensen of Goodyear, Ariz.; three grandchildren, Rowan, Addilyn and Rylee Christensen, all of Goodyear; and a brother, David Christensen of Bloomington, Ill.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home & Cremation Service, and one hour before service at the church. Burial will be at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, Cedar Falls, at a later date.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice or the church.
Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
He was a member of the Black Hawk Creek Saddle Club, Black Hawk Tennis Club, was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan, enjoyed deer hunting, and loved his many friends.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.