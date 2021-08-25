 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Steven M. Krempges
0 entries

Steven M. Krempges

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Steven M. Krempges

January 24, 1952-August 21, 2021

INDEPENDENCE-Steven M. Krempges, 69, of Independence, IA, died on August 21, 2021 in rural Independence.

Steve was born on January 24, 1952, in Independence, IA the son of Matt and Anna (Weber) Krempges. He was a 1970 graduate of the St. John’s Catholic High School in Independence, IA. He went on to Hawkeye Tech to study auto mechanics. On May 3, 1974, Steve married Cindy Hickey at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy, his children: Lisa (Dan) Stewart, Matt Krempges, and Erin Zikmund, his grandchildren: Gabriel and Grace Stewart, and August Zikmund, his sisters; Margaret Lysak, and Rosemary (Simon) Negrete.

Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Matt and Anna Krempges; his nephew, Nick Negrete; and his brother-in-law, Al Lysak.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, August 27, 2021, at the St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence, IA with Rev. David Beckman presiding. Burial will be held at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Independence. Visitation will be held from 4 PM until 7:30 PM on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at the Reiff Family Center—Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence. A Rosary will be said at 4 PM and a Parish Vigil Service will be held at 7:30 on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Steve Krempges Memorial Fund at any Bank Iowa location.

To leave an on-line condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Five tips for beginner hikers

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News