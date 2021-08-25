January 24, 1952-August 21, 2021

INDEPENDENCE-Steven M. Krempges, 69, of Independence, IA, died on August 21, 2021 in rural Independence.

Steve was born on January 24, 1952, in Independence, IA the son of Matt and Anna (Weber) Krempges. He was a 1970 graduate of the St. John’s Catholic High School in Independence, IA. He went on to Hawkeye Tech to study auto mechanics. On May 3, 1974, Steve married Cindy Hickey at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy, his children: Lisa (Dan) Stewart, Matt Krempges, and Erin Zikmund, his grandchildren: Gabriel and Grace Stewart, and August Zikmund, his sisters; Margaret Lysak, and Rosemary (Simon) Negrete.

Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Matt and Anna Krempges; his nephew, Nick Negrete; and his brother-in-law, Al Lysak.