January 24, 1952-August 21, 2021
INDEPENDENCE-Steven M. Krempges, 69, of Independence, IA, died on August 21, 2021 in rural Independence.
Steve was born on January 24, 1952, in Independence, IA the son of Matt and Anna (Weber) Krempges. He was a 1970 graduate of the St. John’s Catholic High School in Independence, IA. He went on to Hawkeye Tech to study auto mechanics. On May 3, 1974, Steve married Cindy Hickey at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy, his children: Lisa (Dan) Stewart, Matt Krempges, and Erin Zikmund, his grandchildren: Gabriel and Grace Stewart, and August Zikmund, his sisters; Margaret Lysak, and Rosemary (Simon) Negrete.
Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Matt and Anna Krempges; his nephew, Nick Negrete; and his brother-in-law, Al Lysak.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, August 27, 2021, at the St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence, IA with Rev. David Beckman presiding. Burial will be held at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Independence. Visitation will be held from 4 PM until 7:30 PM on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at the Reiff Family Center—Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence. A Rosary will be said at 4 PM and a Parish Vigil Service will be held at 7:30 on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Steve Krempges Memorial Fund at any Bank Iowa location.
To leave an on-line condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.