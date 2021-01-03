January 11, 1956—December 25, 2020

CEDAR FALLS – Steven M. Cash, 64, of Grundy Center, died peacefully on Friday, December 25th at Grundy Care Center.

Steven was born on January 11, 1956, in Corona, California to Richard Cash and Johnnie (Huddleston) Cash. He grew up in Sour Lake, Texas before enlisting in the United States Army, eventually being honorably discharged in August 1980.

Steven was married to Cynthia Scheetz on September 20th, 1980, in Houston, Texas. He received an associate’s degree in Pre-Engineering from Kirkwood Community College before obtaining his bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Iowa in 1987. Steven worked as an electrical engineer for many years, eventually receiving three U.S. Patents, before retiring due to an injury in 1999.

Steven volunteered as a scout leader, soccer coach, and actively participated in brain research for the Neurology Department of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for several years. He enjoyed reading and watching political news, spending time with his family, and playing Scrabble.