January 11, 1956—December 25, 2020
CEDAR FALLS – Steven M. Cash, 64, of Grundy Center, died peacefully on Friday, December 25th at Grundy Care Center.
Steven was born on January 11, 1956, in Corona, California to Richard Cash and Johnnie (Huddleston) Cash. He grew up in Sour Lake, Texas before enlisting in the United States Army, eventually being honorably discharged in August 1980.
Steven was married to Cynthia Scheetz on September 20th, 1980, in Houston, Texas. He received an associate’s degree in Pre-Engineering from Kirkwood Community College before obtaining his bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Iowa in 1987. Steven worked as an electrical engineer for many years, eventually receiving three U.S. Patents, before retiring due to an injury in 1999.
Steven volunteered as a scout leader, soccer coach, and actively participated in brain research for the Neurology Department of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for several years. He enjoyed reading and watching political news, spending time with his family, and playing Scrabble.
Steven is survived by his three sons, Christopher Cash of Denver, Colorado, Daniel Cash and Nicholas Cash of Cedar Falls, Iowa; sisters-in-law, Vicki (Kevin) Woods of Burlington, Iowa and Christine Scheetz of Fort Wayne, Indiana; brother-in-law, Randy (Linda) Scheetz of Ankeny, Iowa; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Steven was preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia; his parents; brother, Patrick Clogher; special aunt and uncle, Jack and Ann Allen; and in-laws, Raymond and Anne Scheetz.
Internment will occur at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Cosgrove, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be directed to Allen Hospital in Waterloo or University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, both of which offered compassionate care to Steven and Cynthia during their lifetimes. Richardson Funeral Service of Cedar Falls is assisting the family. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
