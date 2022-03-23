June 26, 1964-March 11, 2022

NEW HAMPTON-Steven Lane Zimmerman, 57, of the New Hampton Group Home in New Hampton, Iowa, died Friday, March 11, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.

Steven was born on June 26, 1964, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Dean and Nancy (Gaylor) Zimmerman. He attended River Hills School in Cedar Falls, Iowa, until the family moved to cities in California, Illinois, and Michigan. After the divorce of his parents, his mother, sister, and he returned to Waverly and Waterloo.

In 1974, Steven became a part of Comprehensive Systems in Charles City, Iowa. After different placements within the system, he became a resident at the New Hampton Group Home in 1982 and lived there until his death. He also worked at the Treasure Chest; a store run by Comprehensive Systems. Throughout the decades, he was cared for by many wonderful caregivers and enjoyed the company of his fellow house mates.

He is survived by his mother, Nancy (Gaylor) Zimmerman of Waverly, Iowa; his father, Dean Lane (Linda) Zimmerman of Summerfield, Florida; his sister, Jane Zimmerman, of Curtin, Australia; his aunt, Sara Jane Gaylor (Mark Amo) of St. Louis, Missouri; his uncles, David (Lisa) Gaylor of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, and Steven Gaylor of Escondido, California; and many cousins with their families.

Steven was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Frederick C. and Ardis A. Gaylor; his paternal grandparents, Herschel H. and Ruth A. Zimmerman; and his uncle James Zimmerman.

An inurnment will be held at a later date in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Memorials may be sent to Comprehensive Systems, Inc., New Hampton Group Home, 841 W. Main Street, PO Box 284, New Hampton, Iowa 50659. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187