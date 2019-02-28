Try 3 months for $3
Steven L. Sergeant

Steven L. Sergeant

(1954-2019)

WATERLOO — Steven L. Sergeant, 64, of Waterloo, died Monday, Feb. 25, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo surrounded by his family.

Steven was born May 18, 1954, in Waterloo, son of Ed and Phyllis Sergeant. On Sept. 9, 1973, he married Debra Glanville at Good Shepherd Church in Waterloo.

Steven graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1973. He and his wife lived in Washington, D.C., for six years while Steven served in the U.S. Air Force. Upon returning to Waterloo and ending his Air Force career, he began his service for the National Guard Reserves, retiring in 2014. He worked as a letter carrier and supervisor for the U.S. Postal Service in Waterloo. After retiring from the Postal Service, he began working at Goodwill and cleaned for various clinic offices in the area.

Survived by: his wife; a son, Adam Sergeant of Sidney, Mont.; a daughter, Stacy Severson of Sidney; his father; three grandchildren, Gage and Halie Knight and Emma Severson; and a brother, Todd (Karen) Sergeant of Raleigh, S.C.

Preceded in death by: his mother.

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at Faith Lutheran Church, with burial in Riverside Cemetery, both in Shell Rock. Visitation will be for an hour before services Saturday at the church. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Shell Rock, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

In his free time, Steven enjoyed fishing, hunting and working outside in the yard. Above all, he cherished time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Steven L. Sergeant
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments