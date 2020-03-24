Steven L. Bauer
0 entries

Steven L. Bauer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Steven L. Bauer

Steven L. Bauer

(1948-2020)

WATERLOO – Steven Lee Bauer, 71, of Waterloo, died Saturday, March 21, at home.

He was born March 22, 1948, in Waterloo, son of Leroy and Gladys (Strottman) Bauer. Steven married Judy Kortemeyer at St. Edward Catholic Church in Waterloo on Feb. 15, 1974. Steven graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1966 and received his bachelor's degree in biology from Wartburg College in 1970. He was then accepted into the Schoitz medical technology program from 1970-1971. While working, Steven received his master's degree in health care administration from Central Michigan University in 1983.

Steven started working at the Winneshiek Medical Center from 1971 to 1972 and was then employed at Schoitz Medical Center in Waterloo in the hematology department. Schoitz merged with Covenant Medical Center and Steven became a laboratory manager until 2009. In 2010, he became an adjunct faculty member at Allen College for the clinical laboratory scientist program until 2019.

Survivors: his wife; a daughter, Lindsey (Jason) Kofoot of Grinnell; a granddaughter, Kinley Kofoot; and a sister, Sue (Stan) Wedeking of Plainfield.

Preceded in death by: his parents.

Services: Private family services are being held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorials: to the American Cancer Society or American Parkinson Disease Association, (apdaparkinson.org).

Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Steven enjoyed woodworking, photography, skiing, snowshoeing, running, tennis, bike riding, traveling, and spending time with his family and friends. He was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather. He was quick with a smile and a helping hand. He loved life, he put others before himself, and he will be missed.

To plant a tree in memory of Steven Bauer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News