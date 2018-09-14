WAVERLY — Steven Kwikkel, 55, of Clear Lake, formerly of Waverly, died Tuesday, Sept. 11, at home.
He was born Nov. 11, 1962, in Boone, son of Arnold and Donna (Boeyink) Kwikkel. He married Jill Jacobs on June 14, 1986, in Rock Rapids.
A graduate of Central Lyon High School, Steve received a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Dakota, and later earned his master’s degree from UNI. He began teaching and coaching in Rockwell City before joining the Eastwood Community School District, later serving as middle school principal at Tipton, Spencer, Hickory, N.C., Waverly-Shell Rock and Clear Lake.
He was a member of the National Association of Secondary School Principals and School Administrators of Iowa. He founded the Local Ed Camp for Educators, Catch the Spirit Award at Waverly-Shell Rock Schools and received the Iowa Administrator of the Year Award in 2011.
Survived by: his wife; three children, Ally (Jody) Fisher of Cedar Falls, Christian Kwikkel of Spencer and and Holly (fiance Jesse Munger) Kwikkel of Rochester, Minn.; his parents of Rock Rapids; three siblings, A. Douglas (partner Dylan Arellano) Kwikkel of Heartland, Wis., David R. (Julie) Kwikkel of Storm Lake and Mark Kwikkel of Decatur, Neb.; many nieces and nephews; and his best friend, Roger Hornby of Spencer.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at E.B. Stillman Auditorium, 1601 Third Ave. N., Clear Lake, with burial in Riverside Cemetery, Rock Rapids. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake.
Memorials: may be directed to the Steven Kwikkel Memorial Fund to benefit children.
Condolences may be left at ColonialChapels.com.
Steve was dedicated to his career in education. He was always a family-first man and prided himself in setting a good example for his children. He enjoyed the outdoors while fishing, hunting and boating. He also was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan and liked making up funny songs to entertain his family.
