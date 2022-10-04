July 13, 1946-September 30, 2022

INDEPENDENCE-Steven K. Ristvedt, 76 years old, died peacefully on Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence surrounded by his family. He was born on July 13, 1946, in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of Karl and Ann Esther (Alley) Ristvedt. He graduated in 1964 from Cedar Falls High School in Cedar Falls, Iowa. He then served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War from 1964-1970 earning two bronze stars. Upon his return he attended undergraduate school at the University of Northern Iowa. He graduated in 1972 and then, he graduated from Drake Law School in 1975. On June 9, 1978, he and Brenda K. Lindstrom were married at the First United Methodist Church in Independence. Steve was a practicing attorney and magistrate in Independence and surrounding communities until his retirement in 2016.

He greatly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends fishing (especially in Canada and Missouri), camping, traveling, and unscheduled meetings at the North Office; but especially his time spent beside his wife of 45 years.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda; 4 children, Reed (Stacy) Ristvedt of Portland, Oregon, Erin (Brian) Roberts of Denver, Iowa, and Scott (Amanda) Ristvedt and Todd (Dawn) Ristvedt, both of Independence, and 9 grandchildren, Taylor, Kylie, and Ella of Oregon, Drake, Adaralyn and River, and Madyson, Morgan, and Mason, all of Independence. He is also survived by 3 siblings, Randi (Phil) Everett of Rock Island, Illinois, Cindy McKinley of Evergreen, Colorado, and Curtis Ristvedt of Cedar Falls, his parents-in-law, Betty and William Lindstrom of Ottumwa, Iowa, 2 sisters-in-law, Karen (David) Vickers of Clinton, Iowa, and Kris (Jerry) Pezley of Pella, Iowa, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 1 brother-in-law, Joseph McKinley, and 2 nephews, Wade Camlin and David Camlin.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at the White Funeral Home in Independence with Rev. Paul Evans officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence. Visitation is from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5th, at the funeral home. On line condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.